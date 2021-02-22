Nine people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend.
• Traci M. Dean, 32, of the 4600 block of South East Riley Square, Pleasant Lake, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 348 mile marker on misdemeanor and felony fugitive warrants.
• Desiree J. Eveland, 28, of the 4300 block of U.S. 20, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
• Blaide T. Ferguson, 26, of the 1000 block of Donald Street, Auburn, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street on a charge of felony contempt of court.
• Nicholas F. Gadwood, 23, of the 14000 block of Tyson Trail, Camden, Michigan, arrested in the 2900 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
• Ashley J. Mondello, 33, of the 3800 block of East C.R. 500N, Fremont, arrested on West Toledo Street at Walter Road, Fremont, arrested on charges of felony operating while intoxicated with a passenger younger than 18 and failure to appear in court and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Tara N. Pankop, 21, of the 500 block of Warren Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested at the jail on warrants alleging felony escape and contempt of court.
• Samuel Rojas Gomez, 26, of the 2500 block of North C.R. 200W, arrested on S.R. 127 at C.R. 300N, arrested on a misdemeanor charge of operating without a license.
• Tessa M. Rose, 26, of the 800 block of West Maumee Street, arrested on South Wayne and Hardy streets, Fremont on a charge alleging operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• James E. Underwood, 69, of Lane 280A, Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, arrested on Lane 480, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
