ANGOLA — Retha Hicks has been promoted to permitting coordinator for Angola, it was announced at Wednesday’s meeting of the Angola Board of Zoning Appeals.
Hicks had formerly served as administrative assistant in the Angola Economic Development and Planning Department, reporting to Director Jennifer Barclay.
The department also announced that they were hiring a new city planner, which could be announced in the coming weeks. Current transitions at the city Economic Development and Planning Department mean more economic development for the area and new development projects coming to Angola.
“There will be some exiting things happening in downtown in the near future,” said Hicks.
She said that her job functions would not change a lot, but they would now widen to include a few more aspects. For example, every permit that starts in Angola, said Hicks, would start with her.
“Permits for building, developments, anything, fences, sheds, everything that comes in,” said Hicks.
Hicks said her new position did not exist before, and the city had just created it. The need for the new position came from the fact that it was busy at the Economic Development and Planning Department lately, and the city decided to hire a third person as city planner.
“We are just very busy,” said Hicks. “We have a lot of projects happening and a lot in the foreseeable future.”
She said that hiring of a third person was going to serve the purpose of splitting the job that currently she and Barclay were doing together, and the third person who they were hiring was to have duties now shared by Barclay and Hicks.
“We are transitioning into another role,” said Hicks. “We are in the process of hiring a city planner as well.”
With the transition, said Hicks, Barclay will take on of a different role than day-to-day activities, handling more of a higher level projects that need to happen for the economic development, while she and the new city planner will take up on more of everyday tasks.
Barclay said she would now be focusing more on Economic Development Commission and Redevelopment Commission issues, examining the city growth strategies, getting input from the community and elected officials where the city wants to be in 20 years and how to get there.
“It’s a little bit of a shifting of how the department was structured,” said Barclay.
Some of Hicks’ new responsibilities, Barclay continued, will include communicating with people coming in with permits, figuring out the process they need to go through, and working with the city staff helping the applicants getting though the process.
As it was, Hicks said, most of the permits already started with her, but now she was also going to manage the projects from beginning to completion.
“That’s a little bit different because right now it starts with me, and then I kind of pass it onto other departments, but with this new position I will stay with the project until it’s done,” said Hicks.
The new city planner, said Barclay, will be responsible for some of the boards, such as Board of Zoning Appeals, and Planning Commission, although the application process will be starting with Hicks, and she would than be directing the applicants to work with the city planner.
At the same time, said Barclay, the city and the department was also looking for a community coordinator who will “work hand in hand with Main Street,” in line with the memo of understanding that had recently been signed between the city and Main Street.
Hicks said that she expected to start her new role in the end of January, transitioning to it seamlessly from her current one, and that she was excited to do something a little different.
“I’m excited,” she said.
