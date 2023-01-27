FREMONT — Fremont Community Schools has started an annual winter tradition that can't actually be put the calendar, but you know it will happen, once there's a measurable snow and school gets canceled.
While for adults managing snow days might be problematic, for local kids it is an opportunity to play in the snow. That's why Fremont Community Schools established a special Build a Snowman Day three years ago.
Since then on the first good snow of the year Fremont school kids receive an unusual home assignment — bring to school with them pictures of the snowmen they built on their own or with the help of their friends and families.
“I wanted our kids to have an old fashioned, just have a snow day, like we used to way back,” said Fremont Community Schools Superintendent Bill Stitt. “And we implemented that three years ago.”
Along with building their snowmen the kids are also encouraged to just play in the snow and have fun with their families, and thus the tradition that was established three years ago continues, and the kids and parents, and even teachers enjoy it.
“I had probably a dozen teachers that sent me pictures of their snowmen,” said Stitt.
Stitt said that Fremont Community Schools are able to continue with their innovation because as a performance qualified A-rated school district they do not have to have 180 school days a year, and they instead are allowed to have 64,800 instructional minutes per year, which is equal to around 164 full school days, although they still schedule for 180 school days.
“That allows us some flexibility on how many days we go and how long we go, and we can do, like yesterday Build a Snowman Day, without having to make that day up at the end of the year,” said Stitt.
Stitt noted that they could have this special attraction for their students because the district was doing really well in terms of their academic successes.
For now, he added, the school did not have similar fun activities for spring and fall except that once they had a fog day that the kids could enjoy without doing eLearning.
This year, Stitt continued, about 150 pictures of snowmen from Fremont students’ families were sent to the school, and that was just a small portion of the snowmen that were actually built as a result of the Fremont homework assignment.
“I know around my neighborhood lots of snowmen were built yesterday,” said Stitt. “It’s fun. It’s fun, exciting times.”
