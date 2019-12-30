Several people arrested over weekend
ANGOLA — The following individuals were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend.
• McKenzee R. Arnold, 25, of the 3300 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested on Elizabeth Street at West Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor battery.
• Thomas Crabtree, 22, of the 7400 block of Enterprise Drive, Hamilton, arrested in the 600 block of East Maumee Street on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Drew J. Disher, 22, of Lake 150 Jimmerson Lake, arrested on Orland Road at C.R. 300W on a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Katie C. Ercolino, 24, of the 2100 block of Glenwood Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Bobby A. Furar, 30, of the 700 block of Randolph Street, arrested at the jail on a misdemeanor charge of battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Gage M. Houck, 18, of the 500 block of West 4th Street, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 2900 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor minor in possession of alcohol.
• Warren G. Hulbert, 48, of the 7700 block of Fairway Road, Woodway, Texas, arrested on S.R. 120 east of C.R. 850E on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Chasity J. Loving, 34, of the 100 block of North C.R. 1000W, arrested on a warrant alleging three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Melissa J. Monchilov, 42, of Lane 221 Hamilton Lake, arrested on Homestead Drive at Fish Creek Trail, Hamilton, on a charge of misdemeanor public intoxication.
• Bruce W. Perkins, 46, of the 1200 block of South C.R. 400E, LaGrange, arrested on North Elizabeth Street at West Maumee Street on charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Goeble Ratliff Jr., 40, of the 3900 block of N. S.R. 127, arrested in the 1600 block of East Maumee Street on a charge of felony invasion of privacy.
• Thomas A. Sitts, 20, of the 5500 block of South C.R. 200E, Pleasant Lake, arrested in the 2900 block of North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
• Samuel J. Walters Jr., 39, of the 200 block of West State Street, Ashley, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Kenjuan L. Wilson, 31, of the 1500 block of Cambria Drive, East Lansing, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 357 mile marker on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
