Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Hunter P. Boger, 21, of the 1000 block of Angela Avenue, Auburn, arrested on North Wayne Street at Weatherhead Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Amber M. Branning, 35, of the 1400 block of Wohlert Street, arrested at home on charges of felony possession of cocaine or narcotics and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Rachael L. Brown, 38, of the 1000 block of Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant.
• Darby Colvin, 26, of the 100 block of West Fayette Street, Hillsdale, Michigan, arrested on C.R. 50W at S.R. 127 on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Austin R. German, 21, of the 8400 block of East S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested in the 5600 block of East C.R. 100N on a charge of misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Jeffrey G. Grocock, 42, of Lane 127, Turkey Lake, LaGrange, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16.
• Matthew J. Jakubiak, 42, of Lane 820B, Snow Lake, arrested in the 400 block of East Michael Street, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Patricio E. Perez-Peraz, 24, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested in the 100 block of North C.R. 177W, on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without a license.
• Caleb J. Rose, 37, of the 1300 block of Capital Avenue, Battle Creek, Michigan, arrested at the jail on infraction driving while suspended.
• Raquel L. Rowe, 33, of the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor criminal conversion.
• Tanika A. Shaw, 33, of the 5600 block of East Division Road, arrested on Interstate 69 at Baker Road on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
