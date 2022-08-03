CRANE — Naval Surface Warfare Center in Crane recently signed an Educational Partnership Agreement renewal with Trine University.
This EPA allows the two organizations to work together to identify projects of mutual value that will enhance the STEM education of Trine students as well as prepare future leaders for potential careers within the Department of Defense.
“Trine University is proud to provide the enthusiasm and engineering expertise of Trine University students to support the men and women defending our nation,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine University president. “This agreement is a win-win for NSWC Crane and Trine, and we look forward to growing this partnership and exploring additional opportunities.”
In a statement on social media, NSWC Crane said complex national defense challenges that face our nation are most often best addressed through partnerships with peers in academia and industry, and that partnerships with universities like Trine help ensure Crane is poised to meet its mission requirements and help to accelerate the delivery of technology to the warfighter.
In the past, NSWC Crane and Trine University successfully collaborated on senior design projects that resulted in new testing methods and prototypes that were delivered to Crane for future evaluation and use. These included a method of accurately measuring the speed of a bullet or projectile at multiple points within the barrel of a gun, converting a CNC router to a 3D printer, and designing a specialized lift to transport a weapons testing mount.
Crane said such collaborations help enrich the students’ education curriculum by providing real-world technical challenges and access to Navy scientists and engineers.
The mission of NSWC Crane is to provide acquisition engineering, in-service engineering and technical support for sensors, electronics, electronic warfare and special warfare weapons. NSWC Crane also works to apply component and system-level product and industrial engineering to surface sensors, strategic systems, special warfare devices and electronic warfare systems.
