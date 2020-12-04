ANGOLA — A rural Hudson man charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death is now set to be tried next summer.
Jack B. Harrell, 42, demanded a speedy trial when he was arraigned on the Level 1 felony in late October following his indictment by a grand jury.
Harrell and his court-appointed attorney Robert Hardy asked to continue the trial, which was approved by Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat on Monday. The trial, which had been set for mid-December, is now scheduled for July 20-23.
A final pretrial conference will be held June 14.
A Steuben County grand jury was convened for the first time in more than 20 years in the case, which involves the June 3, 2019 drowning death of Harrell’s 3-year-old son. The child’s mother, Rachel M. Richmond, 40, of Rome City, was also indicted. She was arrested Nov. 22 and is being held in Steuben County Jail pending a $100,000 bail. No trial date has been set for Richmond, who is scheduled for a pretrial conference in Steuben Circuit Court on Jan. 4.
Harrell’s bail is also $100,000.
A Level 1 felony is the most serious felony in Indiana, punishable by up to 40 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.