FORT WAYNE — Elten Powers recalls a senior murdered shortly before the beginning of the school year in August 2002 at Wayne High School in Fort Wayne.
“During registration I spoke briefly with Stacey Degrandchamp who was enrolling for her senior year,” said Powers, of Pleasant Lake, a retired administrator who was assistant principal at Wayne High School at the time. “That was a Friday and, over the weekend, Stacey was stabbed to death.”
Powers also remembers student Holly Boisvert, who he describes as arrogant.
“School started the Monday after Stacey’s murder,” Powers said. “I went to her funeral. It was common knowledge around school that Holly had killed Stacey but there was no arrest and Holly was not charged.”
Now, 18 years later, Boisvert, 33, of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, is in a Fort Wayne jail. She was arraigned Thursday afternoon by video conference in Allen Superior Court 6 on a count of murder. Allen County attorney James Priestley Posey has appeared as a legal representative in the case, filed March 24 by Allen County Prosecutor Karen E. Richards.
Boisvert was arrested on a warrant Wednesday in Wisconsin.
Murder in Indiana can be punished by the death penalty, life imprisonment or 45-65 years in prison.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Boisvert stabbed Degrandchamp twice during a fight in the backyard of a Fort Wayne home on Aug. 15, 2002.
The story has been publicized in regional and national media. A March 27 article in People magazine quotes Fort Wayne television channel WANE.
In December 2019, a Fort Wayne Police detective interviewed Boisvert in Fond Du Lac, re-opening the cold case.
“According to court documents, Boisvert appeared to be upset and had tears in her eyes. The detective was present when Boisvert said, ‘I think I killed my best friend and that’s why you’re here,’” says the March 25 WANE report. She allegedly was still in possession of the alleged murder weapon, a knife, and turned it over to authorities.
Degrandchamp was 17 years old when she was murdered. Boisvert was 16.
“I have, from time to time, wondered what became of Holly,” said Powers, who said he was shocked when he read about the case last week in a Fort Wayne newspaper.
Boisvert was “incorrigible,” Powers said.
“Among other things I had her in court for truancy,” said Powers. “Her father, convinced I was picking on her, met with me and one of my supervisors at the central office to complain.”
Six months after the alleged murder, a witness told police Boisvert changed into sweats and pulled her hair into a ponytail before confronting Degrandchamp, says the WANE report, allegedly telling people she was going to “take an (expletive) whipping tonight.” Court documents reflect that witnesses saw the two girls “fighting, kicking and hair pulling.”
In interviews with police following Degrandchamp’s bloody death, Boisvert reported pushing her into recycling bins and suggested to Fort Wayne Police detectives that is what resulted in Degrandchamp’s fatal wounds.
“After Degrandchamp was stabbed, the witness said Boisvert said she washed her hands and put the knife on or near a car that was parked in front of the house. However, the witness said Boisvert denied stabbing Degrandchamp,” said the WANE report. “Police said they’d worked over the last year ‘reviewing evidence, conducting forensic testing and interviewing multiple witnesses in several states’ before a warrant was issued for Boisvert’s arrest.”
“Eighteen years later,” said Powers. “Justice at last.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.