The entry way to the Lake James area on C.R. 200W at its intersection with C.R. 275N once again is decorated for the Halloween season. This year the Pumpkin Band is performing for visitors and residences that pass the area that is perhaps one of the busiest thoroughfares leading to Lake James. Last year there was a football themed contingent of jack-o-lanterns players greeting motorists. The decorations are the work of Lake James residents Mike and Nancy McBride.
