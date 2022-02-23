ANGOLA — The Steuben County Board of Commissioners went forward with the purchase of security cameras for the Steuben County Courthouse Annex on Tuesday after Commissioner Ken Shelton raised objections over the manufacturer of the equipment.
The equipment in question was security cameras made by the Chinese manufacturer Dahua, which along with the Chinese company Hikavision were put on the country's economic blacklist by the federal government. Congress followed later with a bill banning purchases from the company over fears that they might help the Chinese government conduct espionage.
Initially the companies' products were banned for purchase by federal agencies after they reportedly were tied to human rights abuses in Xinjiang, where most Uighur Muslims live, published reports say. Their security cameras were reportedly used to spy on Uighur people.
"If the federal government doesn't want their systems," Shelton said, "why would we want to use this?"
In the end, Commission President Wil Howard brought the discussion to a close, and along with Commissioner Lynne Liechty agreed that the county would move forward with the purchase and contract that had been approved by the full board in November.
"With that said, it was approved in November and we're going to go forward with that," Howard said.
"Then let the record reflect that I object," Shelton said.
Shelton spent a considerable amount of time grilling Mike Sevits, of annex maintenance, over the proposed purchase. The company TCSI had been the low bidder on the proposal over two local companies.
Shelton brought in representatives of the Steuben County Sheriff's Office and the unsuccessful bidders, but Howard did not call on them for comment.
Sevits said when he put the purchase out for quotes, he only specified a certain resolution for the cameras, not the manufacturer.
Shelton asked Sevits if he was concerned that the equipment could be hacked. Sevits said no, because the cameras were hard wired and not wireless.
"Let me go on record, it gives me cause for concern," Shelton said.
Shelton implied that the cameras could provide the Chinese, a hacker or other nefarious persons a portal into the county's entire network, which then could be compromised.
Howard noted that Dahua equipment has continued to be used by federal agencies.
"I believe we're crawling into the weeds with this," Howard said.
"I do, too," Liechty replied.
One tech trade publication, TechCrunch, said the federal ban does not apply to local government and went on to list significant purchases made with the two companies by school districts and local government from across the country.
The article also said local government only would get in trouble with the federal government if federal money was spent with the two companies.
Howard also noted, based on the local security equipment suppliers, that the Dahua equipment was at the end of its effective life, and could possibly cost the county more down the road because it will need to be replaced.
