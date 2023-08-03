ANGOLA — The Angola High School Class of 1983 will be gathering Saturday for its 40th reunion.
The class will be meeting at 6 p.m. in Sutton’s 160 Event Center on the Public Square.
Cost of the event is $35 per individual or $60 per couple. No one will be turned away.
People wanting to pay in advance need to contact Tracy Deming at 316-5672. People wanting more information should call Karen Lin at 310-850-3396.
The theme of the night is Purple and Gold. People are asked to wear class items, particularly rings and such.
