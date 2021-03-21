While the world shut down due to COVID-19 about this time a year ago, many groups and businesses found ways to innovate.
Public libraries in northeast Indiana were at the forefront of that effort.
Janelle Graber, executive director at the Eckhart Public Library in Auburn, summed it up best: “Our facilities were closed, but our services were never closed.”
Throughout DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties, the staff at each public library figured out ways to reach their patrons even without coming to a building in person.
Simply put, the pandemic meant libraries had to be more flexible than ever.
The Eckhart Public Library knows all about flexibility in the aftermath of a July 2, 2017, arson fire at its facility on South Jackson Street in Auburn.
For more than two years, it had to operate in a much smaller, temporary strip-mall location while repairs were made.
“We were very excited to reopen the main library on March 15, 2020, and it was disappointing to have to close library buildings the next day. However, we continued to serve the community,” Graber said.
Before the pandemic, in 2019, the Kendallville Public Library had established what it calls “doorstop delivery” service, director Katie Mullins explained.
“We were already set up to deliver items to any home in our service area,” she said. “In addition, we already had plans to launch a curbside pickup service in the spring of 2020, so we just fast-tracked that a bit.”
Both doorstop delivery and curbside pickup became available in May as staff returned to the building.
“Patrons have loved these services, and they still continue to be popular today,” Mullins said.
The LaGrange County Public Library, with locations in LaGrange, Shipshewana and Topeka, has resumed in-person services, while offering curbside service for patrons not comfortable with entering the library, according to director Richard Kuster.
Painting and yoga programs and book clubs have resumed. Computers and study rooms are available by appointment only, with a one-hour time limit.
The Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County in Angola was in the midst of a building project that will give the library more room.
“I think everybody has adapted really well,” director Sonya Dintaman said. “For patrons, a lot of them have used more of our digital resources, whereas before, they might have come in and checked out an audio book on CD.
“Since the pandemic, they’ve been using the downloadable audio books and e-books. I’m sure some of them are happy with that and won’t come back to using physical, digital products.”
Dintaman said the library has adjusted to providing additional space for books on hold.
“We have one whole shelf behind the (main) desk for holds,” she explained. “Even now that we’re back open, we have to have an extra cart for holds. I think more people have gotten used to putting books on hold and having us get them ready for them.
“Even though they could come in and browse, they’re still putting things on hold and taking advantage of that.”
Throughout the region, libraries created virtual programming and getting e-books, e-audio books, streaming music and movies into the hands of their patrons without visiting the library.
Social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube were invaluable, according to Eckhart libfrary’s assistant director Jenny Kobiela-Mondor.
The Eckhart library eliminated fines and modified the costs of printing and fax services, expanded its WiFi coverage, created curbside services and expanded outreach service deliveries.
Between curbside and outreach services, the Auburn library was able to put more than 10,000 items in the hands of its patrons during the pandemic. Eckhart’s public WiFi was accessed over 13,500 times in 2020, according to statistics provided by Kobiela-Mondor.
Moving forward, the Kendallville library will continue to offer a mixture of in-person and virtual options.
“While we will be reverting to much more in-person programming, we are also planning to continue some of our wildly successful virtual and outreach programming,” Mullins said.
In 2020, Kendallville Public Library’s virtual offerings reached 60,000 people, she said. The library will promote on-demand flow yoga and barre classes, with more video programming to be made available.
In May 2020, both the Eckhart and Kendallville libraries reopened, following guidelines established by state health officials.
It was a little different in Steuben County, however.
“We’ve had periods where we went to just curbside service,” Dintaman said.
In Steuben County, positivity rates were “pretty high, so we went to curbside for those two months, but we continued to do document services,” she explained. “We also set up a laptop and printer in the foyer if people needed to come in and use the computer or print something.
“It works well, but for patrons, it’s just not the same as coming in to browse or coming in to read the paper,” Dintaman said. “As soon as our positivity got us back into the orange category (Feb. 4), we reopened to the public.”
Libraries also became information clearing houses about COVID, including helping patrons register for immunizations.
“The library is a trusted institution, and one of our main concerns was getting accurate, timely information to the public about the evolving COVID-19 pandemic,” Graber said.
“The library partnered with other local and state organizations to gather information about COVID-19 and host it on our website. The community knew that the library was the place to go to get this done quickly and effectively.”
For its efforts, the Eckhart library was nominated for the Institute of Museum and Library Services National Medal for Library Service by U.S. Congressman Jim Banks, R-Columbia City.
By nature, libraries are quiet places. During the pandemic, they became very quiet, almost too quiet.
“I think our staff has come to appreciate having patrons in the building, more than we ever did before,” Dintaman chuckled. “It was very quiet.
“You might have an hour where the phone doesn’t ring and nobody comes, but then all at once, there’s three phone calls and four people here to pick things up.
“It was just a less structured kind of day” at the peak of the pandemic, she said.
Since July 6, the Kendallville library has been operating under regular hours.
While some patrons were hesitant to return, Kendallville library officials participated in outdoor, community farmers market events on alternating weeks.
“In just five events, we were able to reach nearly 1,000 people,” Mullins said. “Through these events, we issued new cards, renewed existing cards, checked out items and met with people who didn’t realize all the library had to offer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.