HAMILTON — The Fee-Howard Wetlands Project is being dedicated Saturday, culminating decades of work on the project that has resulted in a Steuben County-owned nature preserve and an addition to the Fish Creek Trail. The event begins at 11 a.m. at Fish Creek Trail.
“We will be honoring Charles G. Howard for donating the land for this preserve,” said Dawn Howard Mullins, daughter of Charles Howard.
The project was the culmination of a mitigation from the Army Corps of Engineers from a dredge at Terry Lake working with many partners headed up by Steuben County Surveyor Larry Gilbert. Instead of paying a fine for unauthorized work that would have gone elsewhere, it was proposed that the money be spent on a project in the immediate Hamilton area.
This resulted in construction of a two-stage ditch and a wetland to help preserve the water quality of the pristine Fish Creek, which is the home of many protected and endangered mussels, including the white cat’s paw pearly mussel, which is only known to exist in Fish Creek.
Headlining the event will be Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee, a descendant of the Fee family for whom the property is named. Also speaking will be Dawn Howard, representing the Howard and Fee families, again namesakes, particularly her parents who donated the land for the preserve.
Steuben County Commissioner Ron Smith will be speaking on behalf of the county and Gilbert will talk about all of the public and private entities that collaborated to make the project happen.
“It’s a great story, all of the agencies pulling together,” said Brad Stevens, who has worked on the project both as a member of Hamilton’s park board and a private citizen.
The partners on the project have been numerous. They have included the town of Hamilton, Steuben County government in many capacities, Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District, Natural Resources Conservation Service, The Nature Conservancy and Blue Heron Ministries, as well as private contractors.
In addition to the nature preserve, the project adds about a third of a mile of nature trail to the Fish Creek Trail.
