Smaltz's meeting livestreaming bill signed by Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS — A bill by state Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, to add more transparency and encourage civic engagement by boosting livestreaming and archiving of state and local public meetings is now law.
House Enrolled Act 1167, which was recently signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb, will require state and local agencies like county commissions, town councils and school boards, to livestream their public meetings beginning in July 2025. If they don't have livestreaming capabilities, a recording must be archived and available online for 90 days and include links to the meeting's agenda and minutes.
"Hoosier taxpayers deserve to have access to public meetings, and government works best when accountability and transparency are at the forefront," Smaltz said. "This new law will make government meetings more accessible and convenient for constituents, and provide time for implementation on the local level."
To account for potential technological issues, official actions taken during public meetings will not be invalidated if the livestream malfunctions.
"The pandemic really demonstrated how widespread and inexpensive livestreaming technology has become," Smaltz said. "Many local governing bodies already record their meetings, but this legislation will ensure all agencies allocating tax dollars can be accountable to residents."
Smaltz said governing bodies can also utilize free livestreaming on social media platforms or host it on their existing websites.
To follow other legislation recently considered for new laws by the governor, visit in.gov/gov/newsroom/2023-bill-watch/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.