HAMILTON — A few projects will come to life in 2020 in Hamilton as the beach gets a face-lift and the ball diamonds at Gnagy Park will become Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.
Town Council President Mary Vail said the public beach at Hamilton Lake, which was renamed Memorial Beach at a 2019 council meeting, will see work starting in September so the beach isn’t torn up all summer for visitors.
Brent Shull, town manager for Hamilton, said a resolution was passed renaming the beach to honor veterans, police and firefighters that have come and gone from Hamilton.
Improvements at the beach include new restrooms with outdoor showers, updating the paved parking area, adding more tables, shade structures and a flag pole with medallions on the base recognizing military, police and firefighters.
“Hopefully the project will go to bid at the end of February to the beginning of March,” said Shull.
Shull said the town is also working on the ball park and making it ADA compliant by adding new sidewalks around the fields and additional fencing.
Hamilton, said Shull, will be applying in the next round of Community Crossings for money for the estimated $1 million in road work projects slated to happen. Community Crossings is a state grant program that funds road projects with a 75%-25% cost share for the state and municipalities. The program was initiated with legislation approved by the 2018 session of the Indiana Legislature.
The state will also begin doing some work on S.R. 427 from S.R. 1 to Waterloo this summer. Shull said culverts and work on the side of the road will begin in 2020 with the road overlay being redone in 2021.
Other things coming this summer, said Vail, include more concerts at the Fish Creek Trail and outdoor movies at the baseball park.
Information on those events and others will be posted online, hamiltonindiana.org and on Facebook, @HamiltonIndiana.
