Four people arrested
by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Monday and Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• John G. Conard, 49, of the 1000 block of West Maumee Street, arrested on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Austin S. Conner, 23, of the 100 block of North S.R. 327, arrested on U.S. 20, west of C.R. 200W, on felony and misdemeanor allegations of operating while intoxicated.
• Eric P. Guillemette, 33, of the 2000 block of West C.R. 160S, arrested on a warrant alleging criminal contempt of court.
• Nathin M. Rasussen, 33, of the 500 block of West Follet Lane, Fremont, arrested in the 200 block of East C.R. 200N, on felony and misdemeanor allegations of operating while intoxicated.
