WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., introduced a bill last week that would halt a school’s federal funding if it refused to reopen for in-person learning in the fall.
The legislation “Reopen Our Schools Act” was also sponsored by Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis.
“We need to change the subject from ‘our schools might not reopen in the fall’ to ‘our schools will reopen in the fall and here’s what we need to do it,’” Banks said. “America is the land of opportunity where education is guaranteed to all children. We’re not living up to that guarantee at thee moment.”
Tiffany said open-ended school shutdowns have set students back and made it harder for teachers to teach.
The Reopen Our Schools Act was introduced on the heels of a Wall Street Journal report, explaining how remote learning this spring “didn’t work.” Attempting to implement virtual learning also revealed America’s digital divide. Children from rural or poorer families lack access to high-speed internet and could not complete classwork, a news release from Banks’ office said.
Moreover, the school lunch programs are losing millions trying to find and feed hungry students outside of the classroom and the report suggests they could be “broke by fall.”
“Reopening our schools is the lynch pin to reopening our economy,” Banks said. “Many parents rely on their kids going to school so they can go to work. To get our society up and running again, we need our children back in school.”
The release from Banks’ office said research suggests that children are at a relatively very low risk of becoming infected by COVID-19. If they do become infected, the risk of serious illness is extremely rare. As of May 20, only 48 children were admitted to the ICU for COVID. They are also less likely to spread the virus to adults when they get infected.
The bill also prohibits schools (elementary to university) from receiving fiscal year 2020 funds unless they reopen by Sept. 8. Schools must provide a plan to reopen “safely” per their normal operations pre-coronavirus.
The bill stresses that only in-person classes count.
The bill allows the secretary of education to grant waivers.
Also, maximum liability protection will be provided to schools.
