PRAIRIE HEIGHTS — Prairie Heights High School invites the community to come to watch a preview of their stage competition piece “The Bible in 30 Minutes or Less” by Anton Bucher at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
The performance will take place on the stage in the Brice G. Diehl Performing Arts Center at Prairie Heights High School.
“We want to give the public here an opportunity to see the piece, since we haven’t performed it for our local community until now,” said Director of Prairie Heights drama Department Corinne Reed.
The performance runs about 30 minutes, and there is no cost to attend, though donations will be accepted for helping to offset the cost of taking the piece to stage, said Reed.
Prairie Heights drama department has already shown this piece on the regional stage competition last year, and it has helped the troupe to take second place honors, which qualified them to compete at the state competition this weekend on Saturday at 9 a.m. in Saint Mary’s College in South Bend.
Reed said the Prairie Heights Drama Department participated in the play competition every year for the last decade. This year only nine school troupes out of the entire state got to go to the state competition.
Reed said this was only the school’s third time to get selected for the state competition and with the best placing, as the other two times the school went to state placed third and this year they were placed second in the regionals in Mishawaka.
She said that the genre of their performance was a comedy meant to make people laugh. Reed said that their troupe aimed at performing their piece in 30 or even 25 minutes, as it was more fun. In those 25 minutes the students manage to go through all the books of the Bible.
“We have 20 students playing over 100 different characters, and we go through all 66 books of the Bible or at least mention them,” said Reed.
Reed said three of her senior students who picked this particular piece in the fall for this school year’s performance out of the scripts Reed had on her shelf.
“I’ve got a bunch of them, and they were browsing through looking for a piece trying to help me pick one for a competition,” said Reed. “They found it very funny and wanted to perform it, so that’s why we are doing it.”
She said the students started working on a piece in late October. The regional competition was in November, on the weekend before Thanksgiving, and that gave the students about three weeks to rehearse their performance.
“We actually only did it a couple times a week, I think three times a week is what we were doing throughout October and in November,” said Reed.
She added that the reason why they managed to prepare the piece in such a short period of time was that the piece was short, too, and the kids had fun working on it.
“I think the fun is what showed to the judges cause we were the only comedy at regionals — everything else was very serious,” said Reed.
She explained that although the overall Prairie Heights play this year was a comedy at certain moments, such as the Passover and the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the narration was taking a serious tone.
“But in between it’s a very lighthearted look at all the different people in the Bible,” said Reed.
She added that the play was suitable to watch with little kids, and that it could help them understand the basic concept of each story in the Bible that is told very quickly on stage.
Reed said that the reason why they were able to perform the “Bible in less than 30 Minutes” was because of the way the script was written where there was a narrator played by one of the seniors, Isaac Derbyshire.
“Very much it’s a summary of what happens in each book to each of the major characters in the Bible,” said Reed.
She said that almost all 20 students that take part in this performance represent different characters of the Bible, and for that reason they have to do a lot of costume changes in a short period of time.
“Add a hat here, take a hat off, put a piece on here, take a piece off there,” said Reed. “We want to strive for 25 minutes or less just to make it more fun.”
