ANGOLA — Students in 13 northeast Indiana counties will receive a $2,500 tuition award each year under a new program offered at Trine University.
The Next Door Neighbors Award is available to incoming first-year students for fall 2021 who are residents of Adams, Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, Jay, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.
“The benefits of the personal attention provided by a private education far outweigh the cost, but we know many families are struggling financially due to the economic impact of the pandemic,” said Kim Bennett, vice president for enrollment management at Trine. “Northeast Indiana has been our home since 1884, and we want to do what we can to put the option of a quality education at Trine University back on the table for area students.”
The Next Door Neighbors Award is part of the generous financial aid offered to students at Trine, which totaled more than $36 million last year. Ninety-five percent of Trine students receive some form of financial aid.
Trine offers career-focused degree programs in engineering, business, health sciences, education, and the arts and sciences, with more than 99% of the university’s graduates obtaining jobs or entering graduate school within six months of finishing their degree. Students benefit from small class sizes, with a 17-1 student-to-faculty ratio, and personal attention from faculty members who are experts in their field.
To be eligible for the Next Door Neighbors Award, students must apply and be admitted to a degree-seeking program and must submit a financial aid form by March 1.
More information is available at trine.edu/neighbors.
