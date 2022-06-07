ANGOLA — A family of jail birds caused a royal mess at the historic Steuben County Jail.
Steuben County Commissioners approved spending nearly $3,000 to clean up the mess caused by a family of starlings, mainly in duct work at the old jail that's now used by Northeast Indiana Community Corrections.
Community Corrections Director Bret Hays told commissioners a mother starling entered the building through the attic and ended up in the duct work where she hatched a brood of chicks.
"It dropped down (to the duct work). It had babies. They were very loud," Hays said. "She entered from the south and went out the north."
Now that the noise is going, there's a mess left behind.
"There is bird waste not only in the ducts, it's all over the place," Hays said.
Not only will there be cleaning done, but disinfecting the ducts will take place to eliminate air quality problems.
Commissioners are going to look into filing a claim with its insurance company to cover part of the cost.
Following Hays, another department head who oversees a quasi-correctional facility, Sheriff R.J. Robinson, who is in charge of the Steuben County Jail, was up next to present to commissioners.
"On a side note, I have no jail birds trying to get in," Robinson quipped.
"But you probably have a few trying to get out," responded Wil Howard, president of the Board of Commissioners.
