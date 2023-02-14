ANGOLA — Miller Poultry made almost 200 hand-made Valentine’s Day baskets for the nursing homes residents in the area and on Tuesday the delivered.
On Valentine’s Day they provided their baskets to the residents of Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation in Angola and Orchard Point in Kendallville.
“We decided to hand make all of these here for the residents of Northern Lakes, and after this we are going to another nursing home in Kendallville,” said Jalaine Hinman, Miller Poultry director of human resources.
She said that the plant was going to prepare a similar giveaway for Easter and then visit a few more nursing homes in the area. At the moment, Miller Poultry considers a few options — including in the Angola area and LaGrange.
For this Valentine’s Day the Miller Poultry team handmade heart-shaped boxes, painted them and decorated them with stickers and ribbons and filled them with stuffed toys, such as teddy bears, monkeys and others.
Miller employees also added some snacks and chocolate to their handmade boxes and placed a pink or red balloon on top of each one of them, said Kennedy Myers, recruiters assistant at Miller. It took them about a week to prepare their presents with about 10 to 15 people working on it.
“It took us a week, but we had a whole army working on them the whole week,” said Myers.
The total number of the boxes was about 180, which allows to give a gift to every resident in the nursing homes visited. Northern Lakes Administrator Dee Smallman said that they were notified of the planned visit and the donation of Valentine’s baskets by Miller Poultry about a month ago.
“We were notified by Miller Poultry that they were making Valentine baskets for all the residents,” said Smallman.
She said that absolutely every resident of their nursing home received a basket and added that the team made the most beautiful baskets. The smiles on the faces of the residents were unbelievable.
