KENDALLVILLE — Impact Institute serving Steuben, LaGrange, DeKalb, Noble and Huntington counties to offer free high school diploma classes for adult learners.
“We can assist with them online doing their high school diploma, if they exceed school for one reason or another, and of course there is no age limit on our program, so our oldest student was in her 80s,” said Jackie Christman, Career Coach at Impact Institute.
She said that they had students coming for adult education who have different life circumstances — “anyone who has not finished their high school for one reason or another,” said Christman. She said that among their students there were a lot of young parents, people who had a hard time at school, or someone who simply did not have enough attendance at school.
The Department of Workforce Development of Indiana estimates that among 17,541 Indiana’s enrolled adult learners, 50% are aged 25-44, 6,231 have children, 1,087 are highly skilled immigrants and 507 experienced homelessness.
Christman said Impact Institute had two different programs, one was vocational education and the other one was adult education that is helping the adults get their high school diplomas or equivalents. Christman noted that the programs came to be interconnected.
“Sometimes they do cross, because we partner with a lot of different places like Freedom Academy, Ivy Tech, Work 1 so they help with additional training for our students,” said Christman.
The high school diploma classes are free, said Christman. If an adult learner has less than six high school credits that they need to complete, the Impact Institute arranges with the local schools, and if that is not an option, the adult learners work to get their HSE — a high school diploma equivalent formally known as GED.
Christman said some of their students who qualify for a high school diploma would still opt for an equivalent because it takes less time, while the equivalents still open “same opportunities for college,” she said.
“Due to the time frame, a lot of times they prefer going HSE route just because it takes less time than doing all of those hours to get the credits,” said Christman.
She said the program offered morning and evening sessions, as well as laptops for those who preferred online learning “to help cater the different schedules” of the working students and young parents.
“We want our students to have a lot of opportunities, our classes are at no charge,” said Christman.
She noted that “a lot of times there are grants and funding to pay for the test as well.”
An average test cost is around $100, but often that can be either waived or paid through grant funding. The students can start attending the classes any time.
“We take walk-ins any time. It’s kind of a revolving door, so we have students coming and going all the time,” said Christman.
She said that teachers at the program were compassionate and understanding and tried to be as accommodating as possible for the students to become successful and move on to the next step in life and have more opportunities.
Christman said after the students receive their high school diploma, there is funding available to assist additional training and help them go to college. The Department of Workforce Development said that 67% of adult learners got better jobs or a pay raise after graduation, their increase in labor market participation went from 37% to 77% during the follow-up year.
Christman said they were always running new vocational classes, such as certified nurse’s assistant, patient access and registration, bookkeeper Quickbooks and welding. Christman said the two most popular classes were in welding and clinical medical assistance.
“They are just of the most popular ones, because I think the jobs are a lot more common in those fields,” said Christman.
The participants of the adult education program said they liked it, and it was very different from the school.
Cammie Hague, who left school in 2018 said she had issues at school with understanding things, and her family did some research, and they found Impact Institute. They heard good things about it, and that’s why she decided to participate.
“It’s one on one,” said Hague. “You have any questions — they are right there.”
Mariah Curry, 46, decided to join the program after both of her children graduated college, and it only took her a few months — after signing in in February, she was able to take the test in April.
“My kids have both graduated college, and I figured if I didn’t do it now I would never do it.,” said Curry.
Curry said she did not graduate high school in her time although she completed high school because she did not have enough credits, and she was not notified of that until two weeks before the end of the year.
“And then you end up having kids and moving on. It took me a while to get to the point where I decided I needed to do it for myself,” said Curry.
Curry said she was currently engaged in fabric work, but she was looking into some college classes.
Christman said Impact Institute helps with finding funding for college and “seeing what options are there for them.”
She also said she does career coaching for the students and helps them to overcome the barriers in their careers or on their way to college created by the lack of guidance and help.
“I’d say just try to keep up with what’s going on in the world, offering opportunities for different jobs,” said Christman.
For more information, contact 888-349-0250, ext. 4251 or 343-2163.
