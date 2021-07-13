SNOW LAKE — A Michigan woman sustained serious injuries after she was ejected from an alleged stolen vehicle following a chase in Jamestown Township at about 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Steuben County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Autumn Kristeen Deck, 27, Osseo, Michigan, allegedly was under the influence of drugs after she initiated a chase that ended with the deployment of stop sticks by the Indiana State Police on S.R. 120 near Lane 800 Snow Lake, at the west end of the area known locally as the Snow Lake curves.
The Sheriff's Office had taken a report of a theft of a 2010 Chevy Equinox in the vicinity of 6800 block of North Old U.S. 27. While responding to the vehicle theft, a deputy spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on S.R. 120 near C.R. 100E, eastbound. The deputy caught up with the vehicle near VanGuilder Road and it matched the description of the stolen Equinox.
A traffic stop was initiated at C.R. 50W but the vehicle continued west on S.R. 120. Stop sticks were deployed by State Police and all four tires of the vehicle were deflated.
The vehicle continued west before running off the north side of the highway near C.R. 700N, where it hit an embankment, rolling several times. Deck was ejected from the vehicle.
Steuben County Emergency Medical Service was called to the scene and paramedics rendered emergency care. Deck was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, in serious condition.
Drug use is believed to be a factor.
The crash is being investigated by the Indiana State Police. The alleged vehicle theft is under investigation by the sheriff's department.
Assisting at the scene were officials from the Fremont Police Department and Fremont Fire Rescue.
