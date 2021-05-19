STROH — Indiana Conservation Officers spent Wednesday searching for a missing boater on Little Turkey Lake, in LaGrange County.
At 9:18 a.m., a lake resident called 911 after discovering an unoccupied boat adrift on the lake, personal belongings on the shore, and an unoccupied vehicle with a trailer at the Little Turkey Lake Public Access Site, according to a release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Conservation Officers responded to the area and began search efforts. The missing boater has been identified as Duane Bowman III, 69, of Howe.
Conservation Officers will continued their search efforts Wednesday evening and plan to resume search efforts in the Thursday morning if needed.
Conservation Officers were assisted on scene by the Lagrange County Sheriff’s Department, Wolcottville Police Department, Lagrange County Code Enforcement, and the Stroh Volunteer Fire Department.
No further details were available at press time.
