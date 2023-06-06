ANGOLA — The message was loud and clear in Monday’s meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners: If you are making a purchase of goods or services, make sure you try to buy locally.
Topping the list, early on in the meeting, was the request to install new ice and snow protective equipment on the Steuben County Courthouse Annex.
Only one bid was received, from Fort Wayne Roofing, for approximately $14,000.
“I’ve had local businesses tell me they don’t have the opportunity (to quote county work),” said Commissioner Ken Shelton. “I would like to table to see if we have anyone locally.”
With it being June, it was decided there wasn’t an urgent need to replace the snow and ice roofing materials, which include clips to break ice and bars to prevent snow from crashing off the roof.
“I don’t think we’re going to see ice anytime soon,” said Commissioner Andy Laughlin.
There were other purchases requested during the meeting that were also put on hold to see if the materials could be provided locally.
Over the years, some county departments have evolved to the point where they make purchases from online providers, including the standard online giants, like Amazon.
Commissioners also indicated they would like to see more quotes on projects and equipment purchases also.
