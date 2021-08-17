BRUSHIE PRAIRIE — It was an emotional start to the Prairie Heights Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday.
When the Prairie Heights board called its monthly meeting to order Monday, Erika Todd, a teacher at Prairie Heights Elementary School for the last 7-years, stood up from the back row of the visitor’s section with a typed letter in hand.
Reading word-for-word, Todd said, “To the Prairie Heights Community Schools Corporation school board and board meeting attendees thank you for allowing me the opportunity to speak to you this evening.”
Todd, accompanied by her mother Robin, held back tears as she shakily continued reading from her prepared letter, “When I first began teaching at Prairie Heights no one had any idea where my health was headed.”
Todd, speaking freely, said, “Just in case there is someone who doesn’t know, I underwent a double lung transplant which was then followed, 8-months later, by a short experience with non Hodgkin’s lymphoma (cancer that first occurs in the white blood cells).”
Todd said she wanted to publicly, “thank and recognize the administration and superintendent for sticking with me during some challenging and even some very awkward times.”
As visitors and board members applauded as Todd concluded her letter, Alecia Pfefferkorn, Prairie Heights Elementary School principal, embraced Todd.
Todd’s resignation was accepted at the board meeting.
And so ends a chapter at Prairie Heights where the community had rallied around Todd over the years, embracing and helping one of their own.
Meanwhile, Prairie Heights Superintendent Jeff Reed asked the board to approve a $2 an hour pay increase for all Prairie Heights classified employees and to increase the substitute teacher daily pay to a $100 flat fee, which the board approved.
The board further heard from each of its principals on the first week of school for the 2021-22 school year.
Jeremy Swander, high school principal, said there are currently 449 students enrolled, an increase from 415 to 420 students, which has been typical in past years.
Swander said, despite an expected decrease in coming days to 445 from student transfers, “that is the most we have had in the high school in many years.”
Middle school principal Andy Arndt said he was shocked at this year’s open house attendance in comparison to previous years.
“I think we had half of our student body in attendance,” Arndt said. Swander and Pfefferkorn echoed the same outcomes.
Due to high attendance, high school assistant principal Damon Witherspoon said, “Jeremy and I were running around helping kids with their lockers. I don’t think we’ve ever had to do that.”
Pfefferkorn, who reported a student population of 495 at the elementary school, said “It was exciting to see so many people at our open house. We had parents and grandparents and so many kids. I think everyone, especially the kids, is just happy to be back in school.”
The next regular board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20 at the administration building, 0305 S. 1150E, LaGrange.
