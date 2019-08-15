Two people booked into jail Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday.
• Jonathan C. Meek, 32, of the 1500 block of Andrew Street, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 600 block of Sarah Drive on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
• Jared D. Starkey, 27, of the 3100 block of Addison Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested on Interstate 69 southbound at the 338.5 mile marker on charges of felony robbery, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and auto theft and misdemeanor theft and resisting law enforcement.
