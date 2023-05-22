ANGOLA — The popular "Birdies, Brews and Barbecues" events at Trine University's Club Z will return for 2023 beginning Thursday.
Monthly during the summer, the Zollner Golf Course clubhouse, located in the university's MTI Center, will feature dinner beginning at 5 p.m. and live music on the patio from 5:30-8:30.
The menu includes choice of barbecued baby back ribs, grilled bone-in chicken breast or a grilled angus hamburger with unlimited sides for $12.99, with a full bar available. Children ages 6-12 eat for only $5.
Sides will include coleslaw, baked beans, triple cheese macaroni and cheese, garden salad and fresh fruit. Dessert options are house-made cookies and brownies.
Chris Worth will perform May 25 and June 22. Worth plays the keyboard while singing diverse songs from rock, country, R&B, Motown, jazz to Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole. Acoustic guitarist Jim Webber will follow on July 27.
Adam Strack, covering styles ranging from classic and alternative rock to country and bluegrass, will close the summer on Aug. 17.
More information is available at zollnergc.com/club-z/.
