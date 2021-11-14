KENDALLVILLE ― As the United States is continuing to deal with issues regarding the supply chain, the wide-ranging disruption is also hitting organizations
Local food banks and pantries became a vital place during the height of the pandemic for people in need and they are now short in supply of necessary goods like canned and boxed foods.
Katie Savoie, director of development at the Community Harvest Food Bank in Fort Wayne, said they are currently dealing with issues with inventory shortages that can be tied back to issues with the supply chain.
“Another thing we have seen is a reduction in donated products,” she said. “We don’t have many items being donated to us like we had prior.”
Supply chain issues are leaving local food banks like Community Harvest waiting longer for new items to arrive at their warehouse and shortages of many different goods for people in need.
The food bank is waiting at times up to six weeks for new items to arrive from their suppliers.
She said Community Harvest has been experiencing large lead times for products arriving to their location they order and have to primarily rely on things they already have in stock.
Food banks are also dealing with issues regarding the increased costs of food. The price of food increased by 0.9% in October with much of that rise being for items like meat and vegetables.
Before the pandemic, Community Harvest purchased about $100,000 worth of food in 2019. When the pandemic struck in early 2020, they saw their shelves empty and in order to keep up with demand purchased up to $800,000 worth of food to distribute.
She said another main item the food bank is struggling to get is paper products, particularly paper plates.
“Paper products have been in short supply recently and we often give out paper plates to people who need them,” she said. “Any kind of non-perishable item like meats we’re facing shortages of due to the supply chain issues.”
The item shortages are leading Community Harvest to source what it can locally.
With Thanksgiving coming up, shortages of turkeys has been reported for this upcoming holiday season. She said the food bank pre-orders thousands of turkeys every year, usually after Thanksgiving, and is worried about having enough turkeys available for both this year and next year.
“We do our annual holiday food drive at a number of Kroger locations across the region, mainly for people in need or who have a disability and have trouble getting access to grocery stores,” she said. “We give every person a turkey and 50 pounds of food for the holiday.”
The food bank finds that demand is outnumbering supply and it constantly tries to pinpoint why this is continuing to happen, since this issue contains lots of moving parts.
Some Thanksgiving food items are being substituted for others. She said for example they will replace stuffing mix and instead give out cornbread mix.
“We’ve begin doing this because we’re having a hard time ordering items like gravy and cream of mushroom soup and in result having to replace it with other items,” she said.
The increased demand is impacting food pantries across DeKalb County. Tyler Cleverly, executive director of United Way of DeKalb County, said items are costing them more and people are not donating as much as usual.
Food banks like Community Harvest also supply many food pantries across the county.
“Food pantries aren’t seeing what they had last year,” he said.
Pantries aren’t exactly dealing with the same issues as food banks and often receive grants from United Way to help keep inventory full.
One thing he said pantries can do is making sure at least one location open each day.
“No food pantry in DeKalb County is open on either Saturday or Sunday,” he said. “Most of them are open about two to three days per week, we can make that three to four times per week instead.”
The issue of having enough drivers is also contributing to the shortage of items.
Savoie said Community Harvest is looking for a truck driver to deliver items.
“This same issue is going on everywhere and we hope this this issues will be resolved as soon as possible,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.