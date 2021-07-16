ANGOLA — From music to theater, rodeo and truck pulls, there’s plenty of entertainment in the coming days as the Steuben County 4-H Fair kicks off, in person, for 2021.
Throughout the next several days, people can catch local favorite bands such as The Hubie Ashcraft Band, watch a professional rodeo that includes a number of local riders, enjoy truck and tractor pulls and more, showing that the 4-H fair isn’t just livestock exhibits.
Gate entrance to the fairgrounds, which is required for any of the entertainment events, is $5 per vehicle. Some events require additional tickets while others are free to attend.
More about the fair can be found online at extension.purdue.edu/steuben or on Facebook by following @steubenco4h.
Today
• Truck and Tractor Pulls, 7 p.m., Pulling Track
Hear the roar of the engines and see if the trucks and tractors can pull their weight the full length of the track. People are asked to bring their own lawn chairs for seating.
Single adult admission is $15 or two adults for $25. Single pit passes are $20 or two for $35. Children ages 5-12 get in for $5.
• Mason Dixon Line, 8-11 p.m., Rensch Hall
Billed as one of the Fort Wayne area’s best country bands, Mason Dixon Line has opened for names such as Frank Foster, Colt Ford, Tyler Farr, Jerrod Niemann and John Michael Montgomery.
The concert is free to attend.
Saturday
• Mud Creek, 6-8 p.m., Rensch Hall
Based in Churubusco, Mud Creek is a hard rock band that has shared the stage with names like Saliva, Buckcherry, The Marshall Tucker Band, Blacktop Mojo and more. The band is billed as one of the most highly sought-after bands in the area.
The concert is free to attend.
• IPRA and Mid-Stated Rodeo by Diamond J Rodeo Company, 8 p.m., Rodeo Arena.
Diamond J Rodeo Company brings an eight-event rodeo to the fairgrounds with events including bull riding, calf roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, saddle bronc, team roping, bareback riding and cowgirl breakaway roping.
Single adult admission is $15 or two adults for $25. Youth ages 5-12 are $5 per ticket.
Sunday
• Mid-Summer Mud Run, 1 p.m., Pulling Track
Bring a lawn chair to the pulling track to watch the mud fly during the mid-summer mud run.
Single adult tickets are $15 or two for $25. Single pit pass tickets are $20 or two for $35. Youth ages 5-12 can get in for $5.
• Auburn Community Band, 2 p.m., lawn north of the Lion’s Building
The Auburn Community Band will perform a free concert for fairgoers. Made up of community members from around the area, the band performs in several shows around the region. It has been in existence since 1982.
Monday
• “The High Schooler’s Guide to the Galaxy” by Prairie Heights High School Theatre Troupe #7436, 7 p.m., Rensch Hall.
Thespians from Prairie Heights High School troupe 7436 will perform this free show that explores everything from gym class to cafeteria food, what to wear and how to deal with bullies on the Rensch Hall stage.
The show is a comedy that promises to have crowds rolling with laughter.
Tuesday
• The Hubie Ashcraft Band, 7-9 p.m., Rensch Hall
Hubie Ashcraft is widely known for his shows that include rock, Americana and country elements infused with pop sensibilities.
He has shared the stage with artists such as Luke Bryan, The Band Perry, Kelsea Ballerini, Jana Kramer, Emerson Drive, Joe Diffie, George Jones and Randy Travis.
His show at the fair is free to attend.
Wednesday
• Classic Car and Truck Cruise-In, 5-8 p.m., Lions Building Parking Lot
Classic cars and trucks are invited to cruise into the fairgrounds to show off Wednesday for fairgoers.
Cruisers get free gate admission. Those coming to enjoy the fair and the cars have to pay the $5 gate fee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.