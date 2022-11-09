ANGOLA — Ben Ledo from MakeMyMove program gave a presentation at Angola Common Council Monday on how their organization was helping communities to attract and recruit remote workers.
Ledo said that since the beginning of the pandemic the number of permanent remote workers grew from 5 million to 65 million in six weeks, and the current number is approximately 40 million.
“Thanks to software engineer folks on the coast,” said Ledo, “they can live and work anywhere as long as they can plug in to the Internet.”
Ledo said his company is helping the communities to recruit remote workers who are willing to relocate. Communities benefit from the remote workers settling in in two ways – through the incomes the relocated individuals spend in the community and through hiring their family members who do not work remotely.
“Seventy percent of the folks that we are relocating are bringing in a trailing spouse or significant other,” said Ledo. “Oftentimes those are the folks that are working in the traditional marketplace.”
Ledo also noted that 30% of the remote workers that their company was relocating were bringing at least one school-aged child, and their average household size was about 2.5 people, and that helped address population decline and workforce development. The average salary of the remote workers that the company was bringing to communities was $120,000.
MakeMyMove is currently working with about 20 Indiana communities, said Ledo. Depending on the size and scope of the program, the communities wishing to attract remote workers to settle in might count on 75% of the funds for relocation, which is $20,000, paid through matching funds.
“So, you are talking maybe $5,000,” said Ledo. “And in year one alone you are talking about a $61,000 impact.”
Once the community establishes what their local investment would be, MakeMyMove gets the matching funds, and the first two payments of three come from there. Ledo said that their company offered a new approach to things allowing them to look upon individuals as economic entities unto themselves.
The company also did a survey among the remote workers on the three main factors that influenced their decision to move into a particular community, and it showed that the three main things they were looking for were the quality of life, cost of living, safety and access to outdoor amenities and community benefits.
“All things that Steuben County, Angola, Indiana, generally speaking our communities offer,” said Ledo.
Answering Common Council member Kathy Armstrong's question, Ledo noted that the housing shortage that Angola was experiencing was not a discouraging factor for MakeMyMove.
“There is a housing shortage everywhere,” said Ledo. “If we waited until we solved all those problems, I don’t know where we would be.”
He brought as an example another community that initially had just five spots for remote workers to settle in, but the 21 qualified applicants MakeMyMove brought them helped the community to gain funding for housing development because they managed to demonstrate that there was the demand.
Ledo also disproved the myth that software engineers housing demands are too high for smaller communities. He said that they had recently relocated a family from Silicon Valley, and the housing demand of that family was to have a two-bedroom apartment.
“We are trying to do match-maker, and that’s how we get paid,” said Ledo.
Other benefits of bringing remote workers to the community is that they usually take a leadership voice in the community that they chose because they chose it voluntarily.
“Oftentimes these folks are picking a place that they see something they essentially want to invest in,” said Ledo.
With the retention rate among the relocated households as high as 88% in some communities, and with all of the applicants going through a selection process by MakeMyMove to see if they qualify for the demands of a particular community, communities’ partnership with MakeMyMove seems to a be a sustainable investment into the future.
“People aren’t just kind of moving just to see; they are coming and trying to find a future,” said Ledo.
No action was taken by the council.
