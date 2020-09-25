ANGOLA — A printing mistake on some mail-in absentee ballot security envelopes in Steuben County won’t impact whether a person’s ballot will count in the Nov. 3 General Election, Steuben County Clerk Tangi Manahan said.
It was brought to the attention of The Herald Republican by some voters that their security envelopes had a box checked that said they were for the primary election.
However, the date of the Nov. 3 election is also clearly printed on the envelope.
“This is a General Election and we have seen on TV that if any material on the envelope that holds the ballot is wrong, they throw out the ballot,” said Vern Palmer, Lake Pleasant.
If people received envelopes with the primary box checked, it will not be a problem, Manahan said.
“Yes it will be OK,” Manahan said. “It was a printer error and we have made sure all further envelopes are corrected. It will not affect their vote at all. It’s just a checked box. The election date on the envelope is correct.”
Voters who have concerns are being told that they can check the general election box, if they desire, but which box is checked does not matter, only the date.
“We are telling voters to just mark the General box if they wish, but it will not affect their vote,” Manahan said in an email. “The voters need to make sure they sign their ballot security envelope, that is the most important part. Which box is marked on their envelope will ABSOLUTLEY NOT DISQUALIFY THEIR VOTE.”
This comes as some ballots are being disputed in other states due to errors. A Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision that put approximately 100,000 absentee ballots in jeopardy because they were mailed out without the secrecy envelopes.
Now known as “naked ballots,” the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled last week officials can reject so-called naked ballots that are received without the secrecy envelope. State election officials had previously said counties should count naked ballots.
A similar error has occurred in LaGrange County where measures have been taken to correct the problem (see related story on Page A2).
A large number of people are expected to vote by mail this election due to concerns for safety in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is expected that a record number of people will request mail-in ballots.
People still have time to request a ballot by mail. They may call the Clerk’s Office at 668-1000, ext. 2220. People may also request a ballot online at indianavoters.in.gov. Deadline for applications to be received by the Clerk’s Office is Thursday, Oct. 22. Ballots must be returned no later than noon, election day. Many activists and officials are telling people to return their ballots at least a week prior to the election so they arrive on time.
In person absentee voting will starting just over a week, on Oct. 6. The hours are Tuesday, Oct. 6, through Friday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There’s also voting available on the last two Saturdays of the month, Oct. 24 and 31 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Absentee voting on Monday, Nov. 2, is from 8 a.m. to noon.
