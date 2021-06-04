ANGOLA — The medical field appears to be a popular pursuit for Angola High School’s 2021 graduates, attracting both valedictorian Allyson Ditmars and salutatorian Hannah Conley.
This fall Ditmars, daughter of Eric and Mary Ditmars, will be attending Butler University for pharmacy, and Conley, daughter of Gary and Linda Conley, will be studying physical therapy at the University of Evansville.
The girls got an early chance to dip their feet in the medical field this year, though, through the high school’s Health Occupations Education program, which partners with institutions like Cameron Memorial Community Hospital to provide seniors interested in health-related careers the opportunity to experience a wide overview of different areas in the field.
This year’s HOE program started late in February due to COVID-19 restrictions, but Ditmars and Conley were still able to spend the spring rotating their weeks among different departments, such as the emergency room, operating room and rehabilitation clinic.
This program was especially helpful for Conley who had initially been interested in anesthesiology or working in the ER. After her experiences with HOE, she decided to pursue physical therapy.
“I want a job where I get to get up and move throughout the day,” she said.
Conley will be entering Evansville’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program, which will last for six years and grant her automatic entrance to graduate studies.
While Conley looks forward to the structure of the program, she is also interested in ways she can broaden her horizons by studying abroad.
“Because I have so many labs that I have to be in person for, I want to try and do a summer class where I take one of my gen eds, like writing or math, and do it over in Harlaxton, England,” said Conley.
For Ditmars, HOE was a great opportunity to better understand if the medical field was what she wanted to pursue after high school.
“I want to get any experience I can,” she said. “I want to figure out if that’s what I definitely want to go into.”
Ditmars has engaged with a variety of activities throughout high school, like painting murals on the Angola Square, playing travel softball, and working at Aldi’s to save up for college.
Thanks to HOE, Ditmars has decided to study pharmaceuticals at Butler. She has also been offered the opportunity to continue working with HOE during the summer, so she will be able to get more hands on experience before heading to college in the fall.
Ditmars will join Butler’s six-year pharmacy program, which will allow her to choose between a business-oriented or research-oriented track of studies.
“I’m really excited to go to Indy,” she said. “I feel like change right now is good.”
Ditmars and Conley will give their speeches at Angola High School’s graduation on Sunday at 2 p.m. The ceremony will take place in the football stadium with unlimited seating and no tickets required. Gates will open at 1 p.m.
