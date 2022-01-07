ANGOLA — After getting hit with many hardships during the last months of 2021, the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County is gearing up for the new year with new initiatives and a new development coordinator: Adrienne Long.
“I felt a calling when the position opened up,” Long said. “I got very, very excited about this new opportunity to serve the community.”
“The first time we met, we just automatically started bouncing ideas off each other,” said Shelter Board President Tracey Floto. “I think we’re a good fit, and I’m just excited to see what this year can bring.”
Long comes to the shelter after eight years with the Northeastern Center as a program manager and marketing associate. As development coordinator, she will oversee the shelter’s relationship with the community through various programs, such as fundraising, volunteering and animal fostering.
Long has volunteered with the shelter before and fostered multiple litters of kittens.
“It was one of the cutest and scariest experiences I’ve ever had,” Long said. “I was just afraid to mess it up and accidentally do something wrong, but cats and kittens are just resilient little things. We showed them love, and they just took off. It was a really fulfilling experience.”
Fostering is a big help for the shelter, especially when there are lots of incoming kittens due to wild cat overpopulation.
Floto said the shelter saw many feral cats come in last year that were suffering from upper respiratory infections, low weight and general unhealthiness, which are often signs of overpopulation.
Long also said that some of the feral kittens she fostered had issues meeting weight requirements.
To help mitigate wild cat populations, the shelter is holding a special initiative referred to as “40 spays in 40 days.” Inspired by a shelter staff member who is turning 40 and the fact that spaying costs about $40, the event will run from Jan. 16 through Feb. 24 and provide free spays for feral cat colonies in the community.
People are encouraged to help in two ways. First, keep an eye out in the community for wild cats and colonies. Contact the shelter to inform of the location, and staff will come out to safely trap, neuter and release the cats.
“A female cat can have about three litters a cat season, and they can have four or more kittens per litter. They can reproduce for 12-15 seasons. So that’s a lot of cats in that time,” Floto said. “If we can spay 40 female cats, that’s 7,200 kittens that we would prevent from coming into our communities and needing homes.”
People can also support the event through donations that will help cover the cost of spaying. On Jan. 17, the shelter will be participating in the Betty White Challenge, a trending online event that is encouraging people to donate $5 to local animal rescue organizations in the name of the late actress’s birthday.
“It’ll be a nice way to honor her,” Floto said.
Aside from the 40-day event, free adoptions are still available thanks to an extension from the anonymous December donors. The sponsored adoptions were initially supposed to close at the end of 2021, but because the shelter staff was experiencing multiple cases of COVID-19, the donors agreed to extend the adoptions through Monday.
The staff has since recovered, and the shelter reopened to the public on Wednesday.
