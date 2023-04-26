ANGOLA — Trine University adjunct faculty member Lou Ann Homan hosts a poetry night today at 4 p.m. at Wells Theater in Taylor Hall.
Special guest for the event is a poet Michael Czarnecki from New York State.
“We will have a lot of people reading their poetry,” said Homan. “Some will read their own poetry; some will read something by Yates or Dickinson.”
This year, some of Homan’s students will participate. After the readings are done, Poetry Month in Angola concludes. The readings are open to participate and sign-up sheets will be available at the entrance.
Memorizing poetry is not required. There is no age limit to read poetry. Those who do not want to read poetry themselves might come to listen.
“Nobody makes anybody read,” said Homan.
The event is held in April as it is a national poetry month started by the Academy of American Poets in 1996.
Homan said she started celebrating the poetry month about seven years ago when she started to go out every day in April at Brokaw Movie House and read Shakespeare’s sonnets.
“Thirty days, every single day a month I went down to the Brokaw, and at 4 o’clock in the afternoon I read all the sonnets of Shakespeare, all the way through,” said Homan.
She said while she shared with her friends and on social media that she was about to do it, and there was a group of people who came every day, typically it was hard for people to come every day to listen to poetry. On some days, Homan ended up reading the poetry alone.
“I just read where I wanted to read,” said Homan. “I just take the book with me, and I just get out and read a poem and go on my merry way.”
Homan said she started to split it up reading poetry at Sojourner Truth’s statue, at a gazebo at Trine, in the parking lot at Walmart (the last one did not turn out very well!). Finally, she came to the idea of the last wrap-up of the poetry month on the last Friday of April.
For her wrap-ups Homan invites various guests, and one of them is Czarnecki. Teri Messmer, who came to Angola for the poetry night from Pennsylvania. She is Czarnecki’s long-time friend from a Zoom poetry group and from the earlier poetry readings in the mid-1990s.
Czarnecki was born in Buffalo, New-York, and he hitch-hiked more than 30,000 miles on his own, and it was where he became a traveling nomad and started to write poetry.
He did several cross-country trips — one of them along U.S. 20, which is the longest route in America that goes from Boston, to Newport, Oregon.
At first, the traveling poet did not have enough money to pay for the hotels on his journey, and he convinced the owners to let him stay in exchange for mentioning in his future book and the number of copies of the book’s worth of the hotel room cost.
Surprisingly, most of the people agreed to the deal, but they were surprised when a year later, Czarnecki did show up with the books that he promised and the hotel names in the acknowledgements.
Now, Czarnecki has been an on-the-road poet for years, and he makes his living only through the creative word. He also went to England and Portugal on his recent first trip abroad. He published about 17 books of poetry, and he is also a publisher.
“He just lives poetry,” said Messmer.
