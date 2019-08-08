ANGOLA — Take a walking tour Friday evening leaving from the parking lot at the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County to see some of the residential historic architecture along South Wayne Street.
The tour, starting at 6 p.m., is being led by the Historic Preservation Commission and will take people from the library to a few homes, across Wayne Street, north to the old jail, across the street again and back to the library, according to HPC President Lee Sauer.
The tour will not go into the residences, only in front of them.
The commission does tours annually for the public to help educate people on various historic aspects of the community.
Past tours have been done on places such as the downtown historic district and the Edwin W. Selman Jr. Public Safety Building, which houses the Angola Police Department and the Angola Fire Department.
The public is always welcome and encouraged to attend the tours.
The historic homes tour Friday will feature different architectures of the times that were used on the homes that has been preserved through the years.
Sauer will be leading the tour and pointing out different things along the way.
Maxton’s Angola, formerly Sunset Slush, will be at the library before and after the tour with Italian ice available for sale for people to enjoy.
