Four people arrested by police officers
ANGOLA — These people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday and early Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Joseph M. Bussey, 22, of the 2900 block of Goshen Road, Fort Wayne, arrested on Interstate 69 near the 353 mile marker on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court, possession of marijuana or hashish and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Lisa A. Grace, 48, of the 11000 block of East C.R. 600N, Orland, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony theft.
• Dani R. Morales Rivera, 25, of Washington Street, arrested on Mill Street at North Wayne Street on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Christa A. Yale, 29, of the 7700 block of East C.R. 100N, LaGrange, arrested in the 200 block of South Martha Street on a warrant alleging misdemeanor probation.
