ANGOLA — The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Steuben County Health Department and the Humane Shelter of Steuben County with an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty and neglect that occurred at a residence in 1900 block of North C.R. 600E in Steuben County’s rural York Township that was discovered Tuesday.
Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the York Township residence at about 4 a.m. Tuesday in an attempt to locate an individual reportedly having a medical issue who had called 911 from a different location seeking immediate medical treatment.
Upon the arrival of initial responding deputies, a large number of animals were located inside the residence in what appeared to be unsuitable conditions.
It was also learned the 911 caller had been picked up by a friend and taken to a hospital in Michigan, which was the reason the caller was not located at the original location given.
Due to the unsuitable condition of the animals, Sheriff’s Office personnel contacted the Steuben County Health Department and the Humane Shelter of Steuben County to assist in the investigation of the housing conditions and the conditions of the large number of animals that included domesticated pets and farm animals. Assistance was also provided by local veterinary volunteers.
The case remains under investigation and criminal charges may be sought through the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
The homeowner is cooperating with the investigation and voluntarily surrendered the animals involved.
Anyone interested in contributing monetarily or helping in any way is asked to contact the Humane Shelter of Steuben County at 833-2877.
