ANGOLA — A record number of high school students attended the Teacher by Trine Education Summit held at Trine University on Feb. 21.
The 105 high school juniors and seniors included groups from DeKalb, Northrop, Prairie Heights, Leo and Heritage high schools, as well as the Branch Area Career Center from Michigan and several students from other schools who attended individually.
“We are always thrilled by the strong turnout at our Teacher by Trine Education Summits,” said Tony Kline, dean of the Franks School of Education at Trine. “The record number of high school participants demonstrates the love of teaching that exists with young people. We want to nurture that love by sharing how they can become effective educators in tomorrow’s classrooms. Our faculty and Trine students did a remarkable job of conveying both the challenges and joys of education while working on practical skills in a variety of breakout sessions.”
Teacher by Trine is designed for high school juniors and seniors who are considering education as a career. The day-long event includes hands-on professional development activities, breakout sessions led by Trine education professors, a campus tour, lunch and door prizes.
The education summit is part of continued efforts by the Franks School of Education to meet the growing need for skilled teachers throughout northeast Indiana and beyond. Trine has boasted 100% employment for its teacher education majors over the past seven years, and the school recently announced plans to launch Indiana’s first Montessori teacher education degree program.
The next Teacher by Trine will take place in fall 2020. For more information, contact Natalie Woodley at nnwoodley14@trine.edu or 665-4166.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.