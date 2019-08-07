ANGOLA — Perhaps you’ve spotted the Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Truck at events over the past several years in neighboring counties.
You may have even stopped to get a pretzel and chat with the owner Kent Byler or General Manager Robert Dewitt while wishing the truck would come to Angola.
This summer, that wish has become a weekly reality as the truck has started parking on the corner of Wayne and Gilmore streets in Angola from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays.
“Life all summer long is literally the truck,” said Dewitt. “The idea at first was to get pretzels outside of Allen County.”
Byler’s family has been in the pretzel business for 28 years. Byler himself currently has stores on Illinois Road and Maysville Road in Fort Wayne as well as stands at the Fort Wayne War Memorial Coliseum and the truck.
Byler is also the co-owner of Classic City Creamery, Auburn.
“The truck was Kent’s first franchise outside of the family business,” Dewitt said.
A Christian company, Dewitt said Auntie Anne’s believes in kindness and quality customer service above all else.
“We are constantly giving to our communities,” he said. “We give to the athletic departments at Garrett and DeKalb and hope to be able to get with Angola to do the same.”
Dewitt said they enjoy getting out and doing things with community organizations and churches as well.
What keeps the employees motivated is the people they meet and the opportunities they get when out and about in each town they visit, they said.
Byler, said Dewitt, has a great rapport with customers and will always remember your name and face.
“He’s been known to come out of the truck to give hugs,” Dewitt said.
The truck isn’t just about sales, said Dewitt.
“Yes it’s a business, but even in our stores it’s not always about the money,” he said. “It’s about touching lives, making sales personal.”
He said associates they have will look a customer in the eye to make sure the customer knows they are genuinely listening and making sure people know their employees are putting the customer first.
Even as an owner, Byler still gets down to business making pretzels and providing customer service in his truck and stores.
As long as weather allows, the truck will continue its weekly trips to Angola on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October.
It also regularly has stops in Auburn, Garrett and Columbia City, with other stops being posted on Facebook, @auntieannespretzeltruck.
Weather cancellations and other issues that could prevent the truck from running are also posted to keep customers up to date.
