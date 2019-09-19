ASHLEY — Purdue Extension of Steuben County wants to toast another great year with an annual meeting and celebration Sept. 30 at Hartland Winery, 425 C.R. 32, Ashley, 6-8 p.m.
The event will feature wine tasting with food pairings by Bon Appetit. Reservations are requested, but not required, at bit.ly/CelebrateExtension2019.
The meeting will include educator reports and board elections for Extension programs: 4-H youth development, health and human services, community development and agriculture and natural resources. Purdue Extension is a scientific, research-based information and education resource.
In the past year, more than 250 parents completed parenting education courses and 150 youth were involved in 4-H. Extension hosted 42 sessions last year on relationships and emotional well being, and provided sessions for farmers and small business owners.
It has an office on the lower floor of the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola. For details, call 668-1000, ext. 1400.
