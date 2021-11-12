Three people arrested on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday. There were no arrests on Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Lawrence L. Kelley Jr., 29, of the 6100 block of South C.R. 800E, Hamilton, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Dustin R. Pinnington, 34, of the 00 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested on C.R. 200W, south of C.R. 200N, on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior within the last 10 years.
• Andrew T. Sorg, 28, of Lane 112 Turkey Lake, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
