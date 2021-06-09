ANGOLA — Three, soon to be four new sculptures adorn the pedestals in the four quadrants of downtown Angola’s Public Square as the Sculptures Angola initiative continues once more.
The fourth will be installed today, weather permitting, around 10 a.m. in the southeast quadrant.
This marks the third summer for the initiative, a project of the Mayor’s Arts Council that received two, 2021 sponsorships from the Steuben County Community Foundation’s Rich and Laura Clifton Fund, the Steuben County Tourism Bureau and the Angola Independent Order of Odd Fellows.
As in years past, one artist was chosen for each quadrant.
And this year’s artists and their work may be familiar to some, as each has previously had work on display in Angola.
In the northwest quadrant is “Resplendent Fervor,” a piece by Greg Mendez of Decatur.
Greg’s brother, Alex Mendez, has his piece, titled “Every Piece Has a Place,” in the southwest quadrant.
Maureen Gray of Interlochen, Michigan, has her piece titled, “Fire in her Eyes,” in the northeast quadrant.
And installing today, weather permitting, is Nathan Pierce of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, with his piece titled, “Connected.”
Angola Downtown Services Coordinator Maria Davis said plaques for each sculpture are still in process, being made by Angola Sports Center, but each will tell a bit about the sculpture and its artist.
Gray’s plaque, for example, will include information that says the sculpture is her tribute to her friend Barb, who was instrumental in downtown Lansing, Michigan. It talks about her dedication and drive that Gray was portraying in the sculpture.
Pierce’s sculpture, said Davis, is going in the southeast quadrant as a deliberate placement because of what the sculpture looks like and represents.
“It is an abstract piece, and bright green,” Davis said. “It shows that we honor our heritage and continue to also look forward into the future.”
A smaller sculpture, the piece will technically be the third sculpture in that quadrant, though the other two are not part of the Sculptures Angola initiative. A statue of the bust of Baron von Steuben and a life-size statue of Sojourner Truth also stand in that quadrant, near the Steuben County Courthouse.
Sculptures Angola is an initiative based on data collected through the efforts of the Angola Hometown Collaboration Initiative, the work of the Mayor’s Arts Council and the City of Angola’s Downtown Services under the Office of the Mayor.
Each artist was paid $1,000 this year for installing their work in Angola.
The sculptures will have a price tag on their plaques, and can be purchased directly from the artist.
Those interested in sponsoring the program in the future or looking for more information on the initiative can visit online at https://bit.ly/3isQQMb.
