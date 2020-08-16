A week-long virtual event celebrating the 100th anniversary of women voting in Indiana will take place Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, and Hoosiers throughout the state are invited to participate.
The Suffrage Centennial Block Party is a week of free performances, tours, talks, conversations, workshops and porch parties that will take place on Zoom and streamed live over social media. A few in-person events also will take place, providing a safe, socially distanced experience, organizers said.
The block party is presented by the Indiana Women’s Suffrage Commission, Indiana Historical Society, Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art, Indiana Humanities, Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites and Indiana State House Tour Office.
It took nearly 70 years for Hoosier women to achieve the right to vote, from the first Indiana Women’s Right Association meeting in 1851 to the passage of the 19th Amendment. Gov. James P. Goodrich signed the constitutional amendment on Jan. 16, 1920, proclaiming it an “act of tardy justice.”
In a block party welcome letter, Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch explains the reason for the event being presented virtually.
“COVID-19 has provided many unprecedented challenges, including the risks of large gatherings and ensuring the health and safety of our family, friends and neighbors. Due to the continued risks the virus presents, we decided to move our event to a virtual platform,” Crouch said.
“However, the Virtual Block Party provides us with unlimited opportunities to include the entire state of Indiana; compared to a one-day celebration in downtown Indianapolis.”
Throughout the week, there will be opportunities to participate in various activities including panel discussions with women’s suffrage experts, trivia, crafts and virtual or physical tours of the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites, the Eiteljorg and Indiana Historical Society. A full list, details, live-streaming information and how to register may be found at indianahistory.org/blockparty.
The block party will begin with a kick-off with special guests Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. Throughout the day, the public is invited to tune in online for talks, behind-the-scenes peeks and artist performances. There will be a virtually delivered performance of “Digging In Her Heels,” about the fight for the vote by Sally Perkins.
From Aug. 30 to Sept. 4, Indiana Humanities will host “Coffee Talks.” Other highlights of the week include:
• Trivia Night with Indiana Humanities on Aug. 30;
• She’s Not in Your History Book, when the Eiteljorg Museum will explore stories of women who are often left out of the suffrage story, on Aug. 31;
• Spill the Tea, about Indiana’s suffrage movement with Indiana State Museum and Historic Site staff members across the state, on Sept. 1;
• Putting the Vote To Work, as political scientists dig into the effects of the 19th amendment, on Sept. 2;
• Finding Your Female Ancestors, a genealogy workshop from the Indiana State Library, on Sept. 3; and
• A special wrap-up streamed presentation on Sept. 4 at 4 p.m.
People also are encouraged to gather on their own porches Sept. 4 for a socially distanced porch party. A porch party tool kit is available at indianahistory.org/events/suffrage-centennial-block-party.
Free, limited-edition “Suffrage Bags” containing activity booklets, suffrage-themed items and party favors are being offered as part of the event. Kits must be reserved in advance and picked up on specified dates and times at seven sites across Indiana, including the Gene-Stratton-Porter State Historic Site in Rome City on Aug. 21 from 4-6 p.m. Register at indianamuseum.org/suffrage.
“Suffragists adapted to new technology, from pamphlets to press conferences to media blitzes, to convince Hoosiers that they deserved the right to vote,” said Callie McCune, manager of public programs at the Indiana Historical Society.
“Now, a century later, we’re doing the same thing for the Suffrage Block Party. We encourage Hoosiers to join all of these great organizations to culminate our year-long commemoration of women voting in Indiana.”
