CROOKED LAKE — Steuben County officials are hoping to increase traffic — and revenue — at the Steuben County Event Center in the Steuben County Park.
Last year the facility that sits atop a hill on the east side of the park complex that includes a campground and the 4-H Fairgrounds had 18 rentals. The Event Center opened mid-year in 2016.
"It needs to grow," said Ruth Beer, vice president of the Steuben County Council, in a meeting Tuesday.
"Absolutely," agreed Councilman Jim Getz.
That's also the goal of the park staff.
"My overall goal for this year is to get as many people in the building as possible," said Mara Emerick, events coordinator and assistant park superintendent. "We have a beautiful facility, but a lot of people in the community still don’t know it exists or haven’t had the opportunity to attend an event here. Hopefully this year we will have the chance to grow and branch out as much as possible!"
Last year the $1.2 million facility had revenue of $23,418 and expenses of $53,132. (See accompanying box for rental rates.)
In a recent meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, Emerick said the facility had already matched in bookings for 2020 the amount from 2019.
"At the Event Center last year we had a total of 18 rentals, with a large portion of those events booked by non-profit (organizations) in the community. We also got (and are still receiving) a lot of inquiries and bookings for weddings either in the Event Center or Lion’s Building," Emerick said.
While many might think of the Event Center only in terms of its main ballroom, the facility also includes meeting rooms that are available for corporate or non-profit use. Since the facility has opened the Steuben County Council will use one of the meeting rooms to conduct its annual budget readings, which can take up to three days.
"Recently we’ve had a lot more interest in our meeting spaces here at the Event Center. We had a non-profit group book both meeting rooms for half of the month of May, which is something we were really excited about," Emerick said.
Emerick and Parks Superintendent Frank Charlton devised a weekend rental option that will, for a slightly increased fee, allow renters to have the facility for the entire weekend.
"As for this year, I’m looking forward to people exploring our new weekend rental option. Instead of only renting for one day, groups can now book the Event Center for the entire weekend. This includes Friday, Saturday and Sunday all at a discounted price. Brides no longer have to stress about the set-up of their venue or where to host their rehearsal dinner, because they’ll have the entire space available to them the day before," Emerick said.
