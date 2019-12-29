Kendallville clerk
ending 12-year career
KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Clerk-Treasurer Sheryl Hanes will turn out the lights in her office at City Hall for the last time on Tuesday, closing the door on 12 years of service to the city’s residents.
“I just wanted to make a difference for people,” Hanes said, explaining why she ran for elected office.
Hanes grew up with her three older brothers in Union City, Michigan, about 6 miles from Coldwater. She spent 30 years in banking in Michigan before moving to Kendallville, the hometown of her husband, Todd. She worked at Peoples Federal Savings Bank, now Horizon, for 20 years before considering a run for the clerk-treasurer’s office.
Hanes began investigating what the clerk-treasurer’s duties are as she was considering running for office. She said she was surprised to learn there were no educational or experience requirements to hold the job. She then talked to her friend, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe, who encouraged her to run. Hanes won election to her first term in 2008.
Local jobless rates holding steady and low
INDIANAPOLIS — Unemployment rates were mostly steady in November, with only a few small changes in northeast Indiana’s jobless rates.
In DeKalb and Steuben counties, the jobless rate decreased slightly to 2.8% in DeKalb County from 3% in October and to 2.6% in Steuben County from 2.7% the month prior.
LaGrange and Noble counties posted small increases, with LaGrange ticking up to 2.6% from 2.5% the month before and Noble increasing to 3% from 2.9%.
Unemployment rates in all four of the counties are at approximately the same place they were a year ago, as numbers have ticked up and down throughout 2019 but not fallen much below the 3% mark.
Auburn to replace
aging water mains
AUBURN — A major project to improve water mains in southwest Auburn is coming in 2021.
Thursday, a contract to design the improvements was awarded to A&Z Engineering by the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety. The city chose the firm after interviewing five applicants, said Randy Harvey, superintendent of the city’s water utility.
The project will replace lines running from the city’s west-side water tower to Union Street, near the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, Harvey said. The cast-iron water mains date back to the early 1900s and 1930s.
The estimated cost of the project is $1.5 to $1.6 million. Following the design phase this year, construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2021.
The new pipes should improve water pressure to customers and fire hydrants, Harvey said.
Skatepark highlights mayor’s final neeting
AUBURN — In the final public meeting of his 20 years as mayor of Auburn, Norm Yoder cemented the last piece of his legacy.
Thursday morning at City Hall, Yoder signed a contract to build a new skatepark on the site of the former city swimming pool on South Cedar Street.
The Auburn Board of Public Works and safety approved a $345,000 contract with Hunger Skateparks of Bloomington. Construction is scheduled to start around April 1.
The mayor shared the moment with Royce Linstromberg, 13, one of two Auburn teenage skating enthusiasts who spent nearly two years helping Yoder plan the project.
“I’m happy this is getting done,” Linstromberg told the board. “I think this will help the skateboarding community keep skateboarders off private property,” reducing damage.
Man, 18, charged
with defacing statues
ROME CITY — Police have charged a Kendallville man with criminal mischief after tips from the public connected him to a vandalism of religious statutes at the Mary Mother of Mercy Center.
Rome City Town Marshal Jim Sheffield said a warrant was issued on Monday for Brandon Wolf, 18, who turned himself in the same day. Wolf is charged with a single Class A misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.
In mid-October, the Rome City Town Marshal’s Office issued a call to the community for help locating a vandal who defaced statues of Joseph, Mary and young Jesus at the Mary Mother of Mercy Center.
The statues had been defaced with black marker. Mary had been given a wide Joker-style smile, Joseph had a bullseye drawn on his forehead and eyes colored in, and Jesus had his eyes colored in solid black with tears draw coming from one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.