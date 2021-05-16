KENDALLVILLE — Bowling is back, and people willing to get out and roll can help support northeast Indiana’s largest mentoring program.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana has long been famous for its Big and Little matches, where an adult volunteer mentor is paired with a child in need of a positive role model to spend quality time together.
But the pandemic took aim at the heart of the organization’s mission, forcing changes in programs, operations and fundraising to meet health guidelines. The pandemic forced BBBS to think creatively about how to continue to serve their Big and Little matches through shutdowns, cancellations and lost opportunities for fundraising.
One of the 2020 casualties was the popular fundraiser, Bowl for Kids’ Sake, where teams raise some serious cash while engaging in a fun sport. The funds are used to support matches and programs all year and without the event, the organization’s pockets are emptier.
The Reboot
Polish up that bowling ball. Bowl for Kids’ Sake-The Reboot is back for 2021, with two additional options for participation.
Ashley Robertson, BBBS’s community development director, said the first option is bowling as usual. Teams of five bowlers come out to designated bowling alleys in northeast Indiana to play two free games and collect donations from family and friends. Each bowler is asked to raise $100 per individual or $500 per team as a minimum.
A new option this year is a one-day outdoor event June 18 at Parkview Field in Fort Wayne. Families will enjoy a bowling-themed carnival from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with live music, games, face painters, balloon artists, beer and wine tastings, pop and a choice of hot dogs or pizza.
“People will play games instead of frames to get a bowling score,” Robertson said.
A new virtual option will also take place online Thursday, June 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Participants can register online, raise funds from family and friends, and join the virtual dance party and trivia contest on their computer or smartphone. Virtual players will receive a certificate for a personal pan pizza and special prizes.
Robertson said the 2021 Bowl for Kids’ Sake hit a snag early on when the 10 Pins bowling alley in Kendallville closed, leaving Noble County teams without a place to bowl. Organizers went back to the drawing board to reschedule more dates at other area bowling alleys.
Bowl for Kids’ Sake-The Reboot also changed months in 2021. The event moved from its traditional dates in March to June dates, but the change isn’t permanent.
“In 2022, we expect to return to March,” Robertson said. “Then we will be out of the graduation and wedding seasons.”
Where to bowl
Six bowling alleys in the 12-county area covered by BBBS will host teams for Bowl for Kids’ Sake in June. Teams can register for two-hour time slots and bowl on these dates at these locations:
DeKalb County
Auburn Bowl, 1815 Sprott St., Auburn: Saturday, June 12, noon, 2:30 p.m. or 5 p.m.; Sunday, June 13, at 1 p.m.; or Tuesday, June 15, at 6 p.m.
Allen County
Thunderbowl #1. 6700 Lafayette St., Fort Wayne: Saturday, June 12, at noon, 2:30 p.m. or 5 p.m.; Sunday, June 13, at 1 p.m. or 3:30 p.m.; and Saturday, June 26, 10 a.m. or 12:30 p.m.
CrazyPinz, 1414 Northland Blvd., Fort Wayne: Wednesday, June 9, Thursday, June 10, Tuesday, June 15, Wednesday, June 16 and Thursday, June 17, each evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Adams County
Villa Lanes, 1704 Nuttman Ave., Decatur: Friday, June 18, at 6 p.m.
Huntington County
Rainbow Lanes, 850 S. Briant St., Huntington: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. or 4 p.m.
Kosciusko County
The Bowling Alley, 1535 N. Detroit St., Warsaw: Thursday, June 10 at 6 p.m.; or Saturday, June 12, at 12:30 p.m. or 3 p.m.
Bowling teams can compete for prizes, awarded as they achieve fundraising goals. Prize choices are T-shirts, insulated cup holders, portable cooler and grill combo, tailgate chairs, sports canopy and an Igloo Trailmate Journey 70-quart cooler.
Other ways to help
Robertson said bowling isn’t the only way to help BBBS with its mission. Volunteers are needed for several programs that reach Littles in different ways. The organization has 1,350 matches as a goal for 2021, but volunteers are needed for the 355 Littles who are waiting for that adult match.
The tradition Big-Little match is a community-based program, where adult volunteers are matched with a child so that they can spend two to four hours of quality time per month doing activities together such as playing games, doing shared hobbies, cooking or other common interests.
“Matches stayed matched in 2020,” Robertson said. “We didn’t meet in person but encouraged calls or Zoom” in order for Bigs and Littles to keep in touch.
All matches have case workers who check in on the pairs, either in person or via the internet, to deal with issues as they arise. Case workers also touch base with the Little’s family to support them if needed.
School Buddies puts Bigs in school to share lunch with their Buddies for 45 minutes every week. The pairs can talk, read or play games while they eat lunch together. The program took a hit in 2020 when schools shut down in the spring and the program was suspended.
Robertson said East Noble was the first district to resume the program this year, followed by DeKalb Central. Most schools will resume the School Buddies program by the next school year.
A third program is Big Futures, in which Bigs helps their Littles plan for their future. The Bigs assist in the planning process for enrolling in college or a trade, enlisting in military service, or becoming employed in the workforce after graduation.
BBBS supporters can also help the organization by referring an adult volunteer who would make a good Big, or by being a Matchmaker who gives a monthly financial gift.
“First Friends” are adult volunteers who drive Littles who are on the waiting list for matches to and from activities so that transportation isn’t an issue. First Friends stay for the activities and interact with the Littles. Individuals and businesses can sponsor BBBS events to help underwrite costs.
Another unique program is R.M.R., short for Real Men Read. Men can sign up to read to second- and third-grade students five times during the school year, demonstrating that reading is important to everyone.
BBBS receives no state or federal government funding, Robertson said, and there were no fundraisers in 2020. That means the return of Bowl for Kid’s Sake-The Reboot is especially important this year.
“We need volunteers, too,” she said. “Contact me for more information.”
Contact Ashley Robertson by calling 456-1600, extension 2288; toll-free at 456-1600; or email her at Ashley.Robertson@bbbsnei.org.
