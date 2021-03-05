ORLAND — Alcohol is believed to be a factor when a Cleveland man crashed the 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan he was driving that resulted in five injuries to the driver and four children, the Indiana State Police reported in a news release.
At approximately this 2 p.m. Thursday, troopers from the Indiana State Police Toll Road Post responded to a single vehicle crash on the Indiana Toll Road near the westbound 135 mile marker.
The driver, Luke Christopher Peterson, 43, was allegedly operating the minivan at a high rate of speed when he lost control, running off the road into the center median and rolling several times before coming to a rest, the news release said.
Upon arrival, troopers found the minivan crashed with heavy damage in the center median. Peterson and his four children, ranging in age 2-9, sustained injuries varying from minor to severe. Two of the children were flown from the scene by Parkview Samaritan helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital, with Peterson and two other children being transported by ambulance to the same hospital.
Witnesses reported observing the Dodge minivan allegedly driving recklessly at a high rate of speed, swerving in and out of traffic prior to the crash. Witnesses added that the minivan swerved to avoid striking the rear of a semi-tractor trailer prior to running off into the median.
Master Trooper Tony Lomonaco could not immediately ascertain if seat belts were in use, as the driver and all four children were out of the vehicle upon arrival. There were no child safety seats or booster seats located in the vehicle, but airbags were deployed.
Traffic on the Toll Road had to be shut down temporarily in both directions for nearly two hours while troopers and first responders managed the scene.
Both excessive speed and alcohol are suspected as contributing factors in the crash, which remains under investigation. Once a thorough investigation has been completed, a full report will be turned over to the Steuben County Prosecutor for review and determination of charges, if any, to be filed.
Lomonaco was assisted at the scene by troopers Brandon Johnson, Nick Anderson and Kody Buell, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Orland Police, Orland Fire and EMS, Parkview Samaritan and Bill’s Professional Towing Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.