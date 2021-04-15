ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council will consider reducing fees for requesting copies of public records next week in an effort to stay compliant with state law.
Angola’s Council will vote Monday on the first reading of an ordinance to amend the section of municipal code that outlines the fees the city charges to produce copies of publicly available records. A copy of the proposed ordinance is included in the meeting’s agenda, which is available on the city’s website.
Ordinance 1670-2021 would mostly cut the cost of obtaining copies of different types of public records. If adopted, it would reduce the cost to obtain black and white photocopies, color photocopies, black and white maps, color maps and two sizes of photographs. It would, however, increase the cost to obtain a copy of a cassette tape converted to DVD.
Angola Clerk-Treasurer Deb Twitchell said in a phone call Thursday the proposed ordinance came about after an internal review of the city’s fee schedule for public record requests showed the city was charging more to produce copies of some types of public records than the legal limit.
Under the Access to Public Records Act, Indiana Code 5-14-3, cities and counties are allowed to charge a fee for the certification and copying of public records as long as it does not exceed the actual cost of certification or copying.
“By law we can’t charge more than what is costs us to produce them,” Twitchell said. “We took a look at the list and we were charging more what we should have.”
For example, it currently costs 10-cents per page for black and white photocopies on standard 8.5-by-11-inch paper. If the ordinance is adopted, the cost would drop to 8-cents per page. The cost of black and white map print would likewise drop from $2 per square-foot to $1. All of the proposed price changes can be viewed in the fee schedule that is included in the ordinance itself.
The ordinance would also make obtaining some records free. It includes a new provision that states that requesting a copy of an existing electronic record would not incur a charge, so long as the person requesting it consents to receive it in an electronic format. This follows the state Access to Public Records law.
The ordinance also clears up a redundancy in the municipal code by striking out a line that set a $5 fee for requesting a copy of a police/accident report. The Angola Police Department is responsible for its own public records releases, and those requests have to made to the Police Department directly.
