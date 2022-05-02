ANGOLA — Polls are open and it’s your last chance to vote.
Today’s is the 2022 midterm primary election, with polls open in Indiana from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Voters will be picking candidates for the Republican and Democratic parties, with winners of those races advancing to the fall general election on Nov. 8.
Voting in Steuben County will take place at seven vote centers across the county, places that voters should be familiar with from past elections, especially in 2020 when the number of polling places was reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today’s primary election will be the first time Steuben County has voted under its new status. No matter where you live in Steuben County, you can cast your ballot at the polling place of your choice.
The seven polling places will be:
• St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St., Angola
• Steuben County Event Center, 100 Lane 101 Crooked Lake, Angola
• YMCA of Steuben County, 500 E. Harcourt Road, Angola
• Peace Lutheran Church, 355 E. S.R. 120, Fremont
• Hamilton United Methodist Church, 7780 S. Wayne St., Hamilton
• Orland Town Hall, 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland
• Pleasant Lake Community Church, 5142 S. Old U.S. 27, Pleasant Lake
Unlike other elections, this primary has quite a few contested races, and not just on the Republican ticket.
There are two men running for the Democratic nomination for the 51st District seat in the Indiana House of Representatives, which is currently held by Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, who was first elected in 2012.
Hoping for the opportunity to run against Zent in the fall are Jestin Coler, Lake Gage, and Michael Travis, Angola.
Elsewhere, there’s much competition for Steuben County Council seats, where the four district positions are up this election cycle. There are races in two of the primaries, on the Republican ticket and one on the Democratic ballot. There will be contested races for all but District 4, which has a primary race, unless the Democrats fill their vacancy in District 4 by the July 5 deadline for political parties to fill their ballots.
For District 1 in the northern tier of townships, there are four Republicans and two Democrats running for their party’s nominations.
Landon Brown, Lake Pleasant, Angela Campbell, Lake Pleasant, Christina Cress, Fremont, and Brian Welch, Fremont, are running for the Republican nomination. Harle L. Vogel, Jimmerson Lake, and Judy Rowe, Lake Pleasant, are running for the Democratic nomination. Rowe is the Steuben County Democratic Party chair.
In District 4 incumbent Republican Tony Isa is being challenged by Frank Charlton, who is a retired county department head from building and planning then parks.
The other incumbents are so far unopposed in the primary but will face challengers in the fall.
District 2 Council President Rick Shipe, Republican of rural Angola, will be facing Democrat David MacFadyen, Angola, in the fall.
District 3 Council Vice President Ruth Beer, Republican of Hudson, will be challenged by Ryan D. Bond, a Democrat from West Otter Lake.
In the district races for county council, only people living in those districts can vote for the candidates. None of the three at-large seats are up this cycle.
When it comes to county commissioner seats, everyone registered to vote, no matter what the district of their residence, can cast a ballot. The only seat up this year is the North District, which covers Millgrove, Jamestown, Fremont and Clear Lake townships.
On the Republican ticket, Andy Laughlin, Lake Pleasant, who works for the Steuben County Building Department, is taking on veteran politician Jim Getz, Lake George, who is giving up his District 1 county council seat to run. Commissioner Lynne Liechty stuck to her pledge of only serving two terms in the North District.
Elsewhere, there’s a race for the auditor’s seat, which finds two members of the auditor’s staff, Kelli Wilder-Johnson, chief deputy and administrative assistant to the commissioners, running against Brittany K. (Maxton) Bacon, payroll clerk, on the Republican ticket.
The seat is open this election because Auditor Kim Meyers can’t run again due to state term limits.
There are also numerous township posts up for election this cycle.
